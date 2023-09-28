Eying each other across a stream of traffic, rival Pakistani biryani joints vie for customers, serving a fiery medley of meat, rice and spice that unites and divides South Asian appetites.

Both sell a niche version of the dish, steeped in the same vats, with matching prices and trophies commending their quality.

But in Karachi, where a biryani craze boomed after the creation of Pakistan, it is the subtle differences that inspire devotion.

"Our biryani is not only different from theirs but unique in the world," says restaurateur Muhammad Saqib, who layers his "bone marrow biryani" with herbs.

"When a person bites into it he drowns in a world of flavours," the 36-year-old says.

Across the road, Muhammad Zain sees it differently.

"We were the ones who started the biryani business here first," the 27-year-old claims, as staff scoop out sharing platters with a gut-punch of masala.

"It's our own personal and secret recipe."

Both agree on one thing.

"You can't find biryani like Pakistan's anywhere in the world," says Saqib. "Whether it's a celebration or any other occasion, biryani always comes first," according to Zain.

International cuisine

British colonial rule in South Asia ended in 1947 with a violent rupture of the region along religious lines.

Hindus and Sikhs in newly-created Pakistan fled to India while Muslim "Mohajirs" - refugees - went the other way.

India and Pakistan have been arch-rivals since, fighting wars and locked in endless diplomatic strife. Trade and travel have been largely choked off.

Many Mohajirs settled in Karachi, home to just 400,000 people in 1947 but one of the world's largest cities today with a population of 20 million.

For Indian food historian Pushpesh Pant, biryani served in South Asia's melting-pot cities such as Karachi is a reminder of shared heritage.

"Hindus ate differently, Nanakpanthis (Sikhs) ate differently, and Muslims ate differently, but it was not as if their food did not influence each other," he said from the city of Gurugram outside Delhi.

"In certain parts of Pakistan and certain parts of India, the differences in flavours and foods are not as great as man-made borders would make us think."

Endless variations

Every Karachi neighbourhood has its own canteens fronted by vendors clanking a spatula against the inside of biryani pots.