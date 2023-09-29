More and more children are contacting criminal gangs in Sweden to offer their services as contract killers, the country's police chief has said after three people were murdered in 24 hours.

"We have a situation where children are themselves contacting criminal gangs" offering to commit murders, Anders Thornberg told journalists on Friday.

"The criminals are ruthless," Thornberg said, adding that the gangs also contacted people, often minors, and "furnished them with weapons and gave them the address in which to stage the attack".

The Scandinavian country has in recent years been in the grip of a bloody conflict between gangs fighting over arms and drug trafficking. That has escalated with internal fighting within a leading gang.

Apartment buildings and homes across the country are frequently rocked by explosions. Shootings, once limited to disadvantaged areas, have become regular occurrences in public places in the usually tranquil, wealthy country.

'Extreme violence'

According to a count by Sweden's public broadcaster SVT, 12 people were killed in shootings and explosions in September, the deadliest month in the past four years in Sweden.