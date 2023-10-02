Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has accused Serbia of plotting to annex the country's northern territories, citing a recent deadly attack by a Serbian armed group on Kosovar police as part of that plot.

"Based on confiscated documentation, Kosovo police have confirmed that the terrorist attack was part of a larger plan to annex the north of Kosova via a coordinated attack on 37 distinct positions. Establishing a corridor to Serbia would follow, to enable the supply of arms and troops," Kurti said on Monday on the X platform, previously known as Twitter.

Kurti's allegations came a day after Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla made similar accusations.

Kosovo on Sunday posted footage and photos showing the armed group trained in Pasuljanske Livade, one of the Serbian Army's key bases.

Four days prior to the attacks, exercises were held at the Kopaonik base. The attacks were fully supported and planned by the Serbian state, Kurti alleged.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic rejected allegations.

"The Serbian army never entered the territory of Kosovo,” he said, suggesting that a "greater presence of NATO forces in Kosovo would improve the security of local Serbs."

According to Svecla, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Defence Minister Milos Vucevic, and Army Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic were all directly involved in the attempt.

Vucevic and Mojsilovic will hold a press conference in the Serbian capital Belgrade to respond to the Kosovo allegations.

On Sept. 24, a clash broke out in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo near the Serbian border when a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks. A shootout erupted after the group opened fire on police, leaving one police officer dead and another injured.

A large number of security forces were dispatched to the region, and the Brnjak border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed.