At least 37 people, including two pregnant women, have been burned to death after a blast at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria, a local security official and community leader said.

The latest incident happened in the early hours of Monday in the Ibaa community, in Rivers State, Rufus Welekem, the head of security in the community said.

Illegal refining is common in the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria as impoverished locals tap pipelines to make fuel to sell for a profit.

The practice, which can be as basic as boiling crude oil in drums to extract fuel, is often deadly.

Illegal crude refineries