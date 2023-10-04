Canada's Parliament has elected Greg Fergus as its first Black speaker, following his predecessor's resignation over the public celebration of a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis.

Fergus, a Liberal MP, said on Tuesday that the Commons is where "hard debates will happen," but urged lawmakers to "treat each other with respect."

"There can be no dialogue unless there is a mutual understanding of respect."

As speaker of the chamber, his role is to chair House of Commons debates and enforce parliamentary rules while remaining impartial, only voting to break ties.

Fergus was escorted arm in arm into the House of Commons by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, as is tradition.

Congratulating him for being the first Black Canadian to become speaker, Trudeau said, "This should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get into politics."