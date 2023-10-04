WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada picks Greg Fergus as first Black House speaker
House of Commons makes Liberal Party lawmaker the first Black Canadian to hold the powerful post after previous speaker quit over unknowingly inviting a former Nazi soldier to parliament.
Canada picks Greg Fergus as first Black House speaker
Newly elected Speaker Greg Fergus in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 3, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2023

Canada's Parliament has elected Greg Fergus as its first Black speaker, following his predecessor's resignation over the public celebration of a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis.

Fergus, a Liberal MP, said on Tuesday that the Commons is where "hard debates will happen," but urged lawmakers to "treat each other with respect."

"There can be no dialogue unless there is a mutual understanding of respect."

As speaker of the chamber, his role is to chair House of Commons debates and enforce parliamentary rules while remaining impartial, only voting to break ties.

Fergus was escorted arm in arm into the House of Commons by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, as is tradition.

Congratulating him for being the first Black Canadian to become speaker, Trudeau said, "This should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get into politics."

Recommended

First elected as a member of Parliament in 2015, Fergus founded the parliamentary Black caucus. He also served as Trudeau's parliamentary secretary.

His new role as speaker must start with "restoring the honour of this chamber," Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats said.

During a recent visit to parliament by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former speaker, Anthony Rota, had hailed an elderly Ukrainian immigrant from his district as a hero, prompting a standing ovation.

He resigned after it was revealed that the veteran had served in a Nazi-linked military unit.

RelatedCanadian parliament speaker resigns over tribute to Nazi veteran
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington