WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mali to send troops to northern town ahead of UN retreat
The moves are part of an ongoing security reconfiguration that began after the junta, which seized power in 2020, ordered the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA to leave by the end of 2023.
Mali to send troops to northern town ahead of UN retreat
Armed actors are fighting for control of the territory, and the handover of the UN camps is emerging as a major issue. / Photo: AP Archive
October 13, 2023

Several dozen Malian soldiers and Russian paramilitary fighters have arrived in the northern town of Tessalit, where the UN mission will soon leave its camp.

"As part of the takeover of the UN mission's camps in Mali, our troops arrived in Tessalit on Thursday," a military official in the north of the Sahel country said on Friday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Two local officials said dozens of soldiers and fighters from the Russian paramilitary company Wagner had been flown in by a Malian army plane.

They joined the existing UN camp where the soldiers had previously maintained a small unit, said one of the local officials.

The moves are part of an ongoing security reconfiguration that began after the junta, which seized power in 2020, ordered the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA to leave by the end of 2023.

Armed actors are fighting for control of the territory, and the handover of the UN camps is emerging as a major issue.

RelatedUN unanimously votes to end its peace mission in Mali, US blames Wagner
Recommended

Handing over camps

Predominantly Tuareg separatist groups, which made peace with the government in 2015, have recently taken up arms again, while the Al Qaeda-linked alliance Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM) has also stepped up attacks on army positions.

MINUSMA has since August handed over several of its camps to Malian authorities.

In the coming weeks, it will hand over others, including those in the north such as at Tessalit, Aguelhok and Kidal.

The army earlier this month dispatched a large convoy in the direction of Kidal.

The convoy is currently about 110 kilometres south of Kidal and has come under attack along the way.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package