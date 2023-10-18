An Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital compound which health officials there said killed around 500 people, has provoked outrage and condemnation from around the world, with protests on the streets of Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Türkiye, Yemen and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Here are some of the major reactions:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "horrified by the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in a strike on a hospital in Gaza".

Guterres "strongly condemned" the strike but without attributing responsibility.

African Union

The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a "war crime" following the deadly strike.

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, formerly Twitter.

Arab League

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said "the West must stop this tragedy immediately".

"Our Arab mechanisms document war crimes, and their perpetrators will not be able to escape justice," he warned. The organisation's flags have been lowered for three days.

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the strike an "unjustifiable tragedy" without attributing blame.

Lula, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, reiterated his appeal for urgent international action to pr otect children and civilians in the Israel-Gaza war, in a message posted on X.

China

China's foreign ministry said it is "shocked by and strongly condemns" the strike, calling for an "immediate ceasefire".

Egypt

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned in the strongest terms "the Israeli bombing" of the Ahli hospital, which led to "the deaths of hundreds of innocent victims" among the Palestinians in Gaza.

He called the "deliberate bombing" a "clear violation of international law".

Related 'We are exhausted': Doctors recount horror of Gaza hospital bombing

European Union

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers "there is no excuse for hitting a hospital full of civilians" and that "facts need to be established" and "all those responsible must be held accountable".

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said "nothing can justify targeting civilians" and that "humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip must be opened without delay".

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "horrified" by the strike and wrote on X that "a thorough investigation of the incident is imperative".

Hezbollah

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, an ally of Hamas, called for a "day of rage" to condemn the strike, blaming Israel for what it called a "massacre".

ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) condemned the strike, saying "hospitals should be sanctuaries to preserve human life, not scenes of death and destruction".

Indonesia

Indonesia said the strike "clearly violates international humanitarian law".

"Indonesia also urges the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to immediately take concrete steps to stop attacks and acts of violence in Gaza," the foreign ministry said.

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi declared a day of "public mourning" on Wednesday and said the strike at the hospital would turn against Israel and its US ally.

"The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the... hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists," Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.