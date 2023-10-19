The killing of innocent civilians, predominantly children and women, in disregard of international law and the most fundamental human values, is the point where all of humanity ends, said Türkiye's Defence Ministry spokesperson.

During a weekly press briefing on Thursday, the ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk emphasised the importance of an immediate cessation of the conflicts between Israel and Palestine for the sake of regional and global peace.

"It is imperative to halt the attacks on civilians in Gaza and take mutually constructive steps for a lasting solution," he said.

Akturk also strongly condemned the Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza where nearly 500 people were killed on Tuesday. Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since October 7, according to the Health Ministry on Thursday.

A ministry statement said over 12,000 people have also been injured in the assault.

The ministry also put the Palestinian death toll in the occupied West Bank, where there is no Hamas presence, at 69, while 1,300 others were injured.

