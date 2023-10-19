Amid the ongoing devastation and heavy barrage of Israeli bombs in Gaza, Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sitta a plastic surgeon with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has been carrying out humanitarian work and nursing the wounded in the besieged region.

In recent days the world has been moved by disastrous images. In the densely populated enclave, numerous buildings have been levelled by Israeli airstrikes, including a hospital. At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza since October 7, according to Gaza's Health Ministry

It follows the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel that has killed over 1,400 Israelis while Gaza continues to face Israel’s siege on food, water, fuel and electricity. Tensions remain high with Israel calling on citizens to evacuate the north.

Prominent pro-Palestinian voice and a trained plastic surgeon, Abu-Sitta, says UK authorities have been alerted to his work in Gaza turning up to his home.

“British counter terrorism police has showed up at my house in the UK and harassed my family,” he alleged on Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

The medical professional later appeared on the BBC’s show, Newsnight, describing the alleged event as “a brutish attempt of harassment and silencing.”

He said authorities asked specific details - from the hospital he was working in, the purpose of his business, who financed his ticket and the charity he works for.

Abu-Sitta said he has since spoken to lawyers and remains committed to speaking up for Palestinians who have no safe shelters amid the heavy airstrikes hitting generations of families.

Meanwhile in the UK, citizens accustomed to denouncing the plight Palestinians face say the authorities recent behaviour has raised concerns.

“What is happening is you have the British government saying absolutely nothing or not imposing the same rules to the British Israeli supporters yet to the British Palestinian supporters, we are having police regulators and we're having the government in effect - threatening us (that) what we might be doing is criminal and that of course is creating a fear amongst the pro-Palestinian supporters and this is a very unhealthy situation in any country,“ says Ismail Patel, Chairman of Friends of Al Aqsa, a pro-Palestine organisation.

He says the “directive” stems from the Home Secretary Suella Braverman who wrote a letter that critics say links the Palestinian national flag and political slogans to terrorism.

“Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism,” she wrote.

Braverman is also facing pushback from her detractors who say the UK is clamping down on their civil liberties in relation to showing Palestinian solidarity.

“What we are seeing here really is the British government's alliance with Israel and its attempt to provide cover to carry on with its human rights violations and trying to impose that on British subjects and that is what I think is concerning,” Patel tells TRT World.

He says pro-Palestinian supporters are being ‘intimidated” in relation to what he describes as fundamental liberties - from human rights and freedom of speech that also impact organisations.