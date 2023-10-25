At dawn on October 16, dozens of Israeli soldiers stormed the home of Palestinian photojournalist Moaz Amarneh in the Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and whisked him away to a detention centre.

This arrest was part of a broad repression enforced by the Israeli army against hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank, where it has intensified arbitrary detentions since Hamas’s surprise attack inside Israel on October 7.

At least one thousand Palestinians, including former prisoners, Legislative Council members affiliated with the Hamas movement, activists and journalists have been impacted by these draconian military measures.

Israel claims that it comes in response to Hamas’s “Al Aqsa Flood” operation targeting Israeli military posts and the illegal settlements encircling Gaza on October 7.

Dheisheh camp is a place where every other person has a story about the Israeli atrocities to share. Moaz lost his eye in 2019 to an Israeli bullet while he was covering a peaceful protest against the emergence of yet another illegal Jewish settlement in the town of Surif, north of Hebron. The injury has left a profound impact on his health.

Walaa Amarneh, his wife, told TRT World that during the October 16 raid, Israeli soldiers snatched Moaz’s phone and arrested him. Since then, she has lost touch with her husband, whose whereabouts the Israeli army is refusing to share.

After that, they learned from a lawyer that he had been transferred to Megiddo prison and had been severely beaten by soldiers, causing him constant bruises and pain.

His eyeglasses, which helped him see after losing his eye, were broken too.

“Moaz has been suffering from severe pain since 2019 due to his injury. He constantly takes painkillers and needs medication for diabetes, which he developed after the injury, but the soldiers refused to let him take his medication with him,” Walaa added.

Walaa works with J Media Company, which was shut down by the Israeli military soon after Gaza was bombed.

The military raid and the subsequent arrest of Moaz has traumatised his three children who witnessed their father being taken away by the Israeli soldiers with his hands tied behind his back and eyes blindfolded.

“It was a terrible night. I don’t know why he was arrested, why they frightened my children and woke them up from their sleep by knocking hard on the door. I am still trying to calm them down but they are constantly asking about their father,” Walaa explained.

Playing a hostage card

While Israel talks about the settlers and soldiers being held hostage by Hamas, it has adopted a similar tactic to pick Palestinian men and children from their homes and torture them in custody.

In the village of Beit Liqya, west of Ramallah, Israeli soldiers stormed the home of Palestinian researcher Najib Mafarja. When they didn’t find him indoors, they detained his three-year-old child for two hours to pressure his father to surrender himself.

The child returned shaken, trembling with fear.