Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack, state media have reported.

"Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On October 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on October 27 after all rescue measures failed. He died at the age of 68," state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

An obituary will be published later, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March.