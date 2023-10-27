WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-China premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away after all rescue measures failed, state media say.
Ex-China premier Li Keqiang dies at 68
Li Keqiang passed away despite "all-out efforts" to revive him, state broadcaster CCTV said. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 27, 2023

Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang has died after suffering a heart attack, state media have reported.

"Li recently had a rest in Shanghai. On October 26, Li had a sudden heart attack and passed away at 00:10 on October 27 after all rescue measures failed. He died at the age of 68," state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday.

An obituary will be published later, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The former Chinese premier and head of China's cabinet served under President Xi Jinping for a decade from 2013, retiring in March.

Recommended

The elite Peking University-educated economist was once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender.

He memorably said in 2020 that over 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of $140 per month, sparking a wider debate on poverty and income inequality.

Li was China's No. 2 leader in 2013-23 and an advocate for private business.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington