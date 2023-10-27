The recent cancellation of an award ceremony for Palestinian author Adania Shibli in Germany has sparked a significant inquiry, not only into Western bias concerning the Palestine issue but also into the broader aspect of decolonisation, including the disruption of the US-led status quo.

“Palestinian resistance is not just the story of Palestinians and Palestine, but the story of all those who are dominated, colonised, enslaved, oppressed—who are being crushed like rubble under the weight of the world of empire. This is why the empire fears Palestinian resistance,” Palestinian writer Muhannad Ayyash tells TRT World.

As a pressing question emerges in light of the Frankfurt Book Fair’s postponement of Shibli’s prize ceremony and US news networks taking Muslim anchors off air, many wonder what exactly does the Western world fear?

“It (Palestinian resistance) excites the revolutionary spirit, reinvigorates the revolutionary soul, and points us towards a new world, a better and more just world for all of us. A decolonial world,” says Ayyash, also a Professor of Sociology at Canada’s Mount Royal University and political analyst.

The ceremony was scheduled to be hosted by a well-known liberal space in the literary world– the Frankfurt Book Fair. On October 13, as the award ceremony cancellation drew condemnation from various global literary associations, the book fair organisers cited “the war started by Hamas” as the reason behind their bewildering decision.

Denying space and acknowledgement to Shibli is part of a wider censorship of Palestinian voices, although it directly clashes with the proudly professed “liberal values” of the Western states.

Ayyash highlights that it’s crucial to acknowledge that “Euro-American liberalism has built on the exclusion of colonised and enslaved peoples.”

While many may argue that such exclusion points at the crisis of morality in the West, Ayyash says the idea of inclusivity in the West has always been limited.

“In other words, liberalism in places like Germany, France, the US, Canada, and others is an ideology that only opens up to perspectives from the Global South once it has established the centrality and supremacy of Euro-American perspectives. Whenever voices from the Global South really challenge the centrality of Western Europe - that is, the story that Western Europe tells itself about itself - as is happening right now, those voices are excluded," Ayyash says.

‘Show off my bruises, blood and stains’

For Shibli, the sudden cancellation of her award ceremony wasn’t so surprising. Much of her literary work touches upon the idea of invisibilisation of Palestinian life and narrative.