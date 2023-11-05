WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 20 killed in Sudan market attack: NGO
The statement says the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.
More than 20 killed in Sudan market attack: NGO
After six months of war in which thousands have been killed and millions displaced, Sudan's army sent a delegation to complete talks in Saudi Arabia with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 5, 2023

More than 20 people were killed after shells hit a market in a suburb of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, a committee of pro-democracy lawyers said in a statement.

It was the latest bloodshed in the fighting since April between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

A statement from the committee for pro-democracy lawyers said the shells hit the market in Omdurman during an intense exchange of fire between the two sides.

"More than 20 civilians have been killed and others have been wounded," said the statement, which was sent to AFP. The committee keeps track of rights violations during the conflict and its civilian victims.

On Saturday, a medical source said shells that hit houses in Khartoum had killed 15 civilians.

RelatedShelling, fighting resume in Sudan as latest ceasefire ends

Fierce battles

Recommended

Omdurman has repeatedly been the site of fierce battles between the two sides.

Though most of the fighting was previously contained to the capital and the western region of Darfur, it has also spread to areas south of Khartoum according to witnesses.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the Sudan conflict s o far, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

But aid groups and medics have repeatedly warned the real toll exceeds recorded figures, with many of those wounded and killed never reaching hospitals or morgues.

The war has caused an estimated 5.5 million people to flee, both within Sudan and across borders, according to the United Nations.

RelatedUN official laments growing suffering in Sudan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood