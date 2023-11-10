TRT World recently spoke to Mariam Khateeb about her experiences in Gaza since the bombing began. Khateeb is a member of We Are Not Numbers, a project to help young adults in Gaza share their narratives with the Western world and bust stereotypes about Palestinians. Here is her story in her own words, as told to Shabina S. Khatri.

I am Mariam Khateeb, I am 20 years old. It’s about 35 days that we’re under this aggression. More than 10,000 people passed away, more than 5,000 children killed. There’s more than 2,000 people under the rubble and we don’t know anything about them.

In the beginning, Israel targeted and bombed all supermarkets and malls. There is nothing to buy and nothing to sell in the remaining markets. No one has flour inside their house. We are waiting as they say some help is coming from outside. Maybe they have flour or not. There’s more than 1.5 million people inside a small area so there’s no more flour in the south.

What’s happening to us is a big catastrophe, worse than our ancestors. People in Gaza don’t have a cucumber, they don’t have a tomato. They can’t hear the athan, there’s no mosque to tell people it’s time to pray, there’s no way to tell people if there’s bread, there’s no way to bake bread.

Life has stopped in Palestine, in Gaza. There is nothing to do. There are no hospitals. There are no schools, there is no life. We want to feel that we have rights to live.

When we are thirsty, we want to drink water. What we are drinking is salty water, it’s polluted. When we are hungry, we want to eat, but there’s nothing to eat. When we are scared, we can’t turn on the light because there’s no light, there’s no electricity. When we pass away, no one can find our bodies.

If it’s raining, people in the camps will die because there’s no way to protect them. They sleep in the street, there is no safe area.

I want to continue my medical school but I stopped because my university was bombed and the doctors (my teachers) at university have passed away. I lost more than five of my best friends, I hope they rest in peace.

Every one of them had dreams, and I lost them in a bad way. There is no communication to know how they are, how they died. How to get any news about them?

We are living in south Gaza after my home was bombed in the north. There are more than 60 people in my house. My father counts us every morning when we wake up. He says, ‘I have three daughters, I have three sons, are they still alive?’