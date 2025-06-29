WORLD
Israeli forces raid in southern Syria, abduct civilians for 'interrogation'
The Israeli military has intensified its operations inside the country since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.
Israeli army armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria, Sunday Jan. 5, 2025. / Photo: AP
June 29, 2025

The Israeli army said that it seized several individuals during raids in southern Syria and took them inside Israel for interrogation.

A military statement said that forces of the army’s 210th Division conducted several raids in southern Syria over the last week against what it called “weapons warehouses.”

The army said several people were held and brought into Israeli for “detailed questioning.”

Although the new Syrian administration has not issued threats against Israel, the Israeli military has intensified its attacks inside Syria since the ouster of Bashar al Assad’s regime in late 2024.

These attacks have included deadly air strikes that killed civilians and destroyed Syrian army positions, vehicles, and ammunition. Israeli forces have also carried out incursions into the Quneitra and Rif Dimashq provinces.

Since 1967, Israel has occupied the majority of Syria’s Golan Heights. In the aftermath of Assad’s fall, Tel Aviv expanded its control into the Syrian buffer zone and declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria defunct.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long grip on power that began in 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

