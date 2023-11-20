China’s top diplomat has welcomed four Arab foreign ministers and the Indonesian one to Beijing, saying his country would work with “our brothers and sisters" in the Arab and Islamic world to try to end the war in Gaza as soon as possible.

The ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority and Indonesia chose to start in Beijing a tour to permanent members of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, a testament to both China's growing geopolitical influence and its longstanding support for the Palestinians.

The tour aims to push for a ceasefire and propel the political process forward with the goal of lasting peace, as well as "hold the Israeli occupation accountable for the blatant violations and crimes in Gaza and occupied West Bank," according to a statement published by the Saudi Foreign Ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Related What role can China and Russia play in the Israel-Palestine conflict?

'Good friend and brother'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the foreign diplomats that their decision to start in Beijing shows their high level of trust in his nation.

"China is a good friend and brother of Arab and Islamic countries," Wang said in opening remarks at a state guest house before their talks began.

"We have always firmly safeguarded the legitimate rights and interests of Arab (and) Islamic countries and have always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people."

Related Use of force 'not a way' to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict: China

China has long backed the Palestinians and been quick to denounce Israel over its settlements in the occupied territories.