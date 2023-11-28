Hours before Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their expiring ceasefire by two more days, the top Palestinian diplomat has made a plea during a meeting of European Union members and Arab nations for a definitive end to Israel's attacks on besieged Gaza.

"We have to find how to apply the necessary pressure so that the Israeli government does not continue killing innocent people, so that we can continue counting cadavers," Riad al Maliki said in Spanish during a news conference during the gathering of diplomats in Barcelona, Spain on Monday.

Al Maliki warned that any resumption of the war by Israel would quickly lead to more deaths in a conflict that has killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children. Some 7,000 Palestinians are buried under rubble of bombed buildings, Gaza officials say.

Israel did not attend the meeting hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean and chaired by the EU’s Foreign Policy chief, Josep Borrell, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Many of the 43 delegations were represented by their foreign ministers.

While the meeting did not produce any major policy initiatives, it did provide a chance for European diplomats to hear directly from northern African and Middle Eastern nations who strongly support Palestine's independence and fear that Israel's war on Gaza could destabilise the region.

Borrell said he "regretted" the absence of Israel. He repeated his condemnation of Hamas, while calling on Israel to permanently end its assault, which he said has claimed the lives of over 5,000 children.

"One horror cannot justify another horror," Borrell said. "Peace between Israel and Palestine has become a strategic imperative for the entire Euro-Mediterranean community and beyond."

Related No peace, security for Israel without Palestinian state: EU's Borrell

'Blatant aggression'

Jordan’s Safadi urged the officials attending the meeting to back a two-state solution of Israel's occupation of Palestinians lands.

But Safadi also acknowledged after the meeting that despite a broad consensus for peace, there were still some differing viewpoints on how hard to push Israel to stop.