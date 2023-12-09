Thousands of people marched across several cities, demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza as global opinion continued to turn against Israel's barbaric attack on helpless Palestinian civilians in the devastated enclave.

Jewish and Arab Israelis also staged anti-war demonstrations at a roundabout in Baqa al Gharbiyye city in Israel, where the ultranationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from Israelis demanding an end to the war.