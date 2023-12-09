In pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for Palestine
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: 'Stop the war' cry rings out as thousands march for PalestineFrom Istanbul to Paris and London, men, women and children demand an end to Israeli killing of Palestinian civilians and an end to the war in besieged Gaza.
Demonstrators march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during a rally in London on December 9. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 9, 2023

Thousands of people marched across several cities, demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza as global opinion continued to turn against Israel's barbaric attack on helpless Palestinian civilians in the devastated enclave.

Jewish and Arab Israelis also staged anti-war demonstrations at a roundabout in Baqa al Gharbiyye city in Israel, where the ultranationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under pressure from Israelis demanding an end to the war.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel