Imagine this: You live with your child in a place where at least 115 children die each day due to indiscriminate air strikes. Their dreams, aspirations and childhood - all gone in a matter of seconds.

Today, Palestinians in Gaza are living this nightmare.

More than twice as many children have died in Gaza since Israel’s aggression started on October 7, in comparison to all the conflicts worldwide in 2022, according to United Nations figures.

In an effort to raise awareness, among several other initiatives, a global social media campaign has been launched to remember thousands of children killed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Started on November 15, the campaign encourages people to write their names (or the name of a child killed in Gaza) on their arms, share the images on social media, and tag friends and @know.collective, using the hashtag #KnowMyName, thereby raising awareness and driving a message of remembrance and advocacy.

This initiative highlights the practice of children in Gaza having their names inked on their bodies to ensure identification in case of death during air strikes.

Know Collective is an advocacy group run digitally by volunteers from around the world in order to amplify the voices of the marginalised and oppressed.

Through storytelling and digital advocacy, the initiative seeks to leverage their “global volunteer network to ignite change and drive a narrative of justice and equality”.

Several of those volunteers, who wish to remain anonymous, are university students based in Istanbul, Turkiye.