Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, has visited the Turkish capital Ankara to hold high-level talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and officials including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

No further information was provided about the separate meetings held between Erdogan and Saleh, and Saleh's meeting with Fidan, during the Libyan official's visit on Wednesday.

Turkish Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus also held a face-to-face meeting with Saleh.

Türkiye's priority regarding Libya is to ensure political stability in the country and take its prosperity and economic development to further levels in the shortest possible time, Kurtulmus said.

"We want to see unity, solidarity and brotherhood in Libya. We want to see political stability. I would like to express once again that, as Türkiye, we stand by the Libyan people with all our means to ensure political stability," he added.

Support for Palestine