China has mediated peace talks between Myanmar's ruling military and rebel groups, and the parties agreed on a temporary ceasefire and to maintain dialogue, Beijing said.

"China has been working tirelessly to stop the war and promote talks among the relevant parties in Myanmar, and has pushed for the de-escalation and cooling-down of the situation," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

China hopes that the parties concerned in Myanmar will implement the agreements and the consensus reached, exercise maximum restraint and take the initiative to ease the situation on the ground, it said.

The talks were held in China in recent days, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, without giving more details.

Mao said there had been a marked decline in the number of conflicts and exchanges of fire in northern Myanmar, "which not only serves the interests of the relevant parties in Myanmar, but also contributes to the maintenance of tranquility along the China-Myanmar border".