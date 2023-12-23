In the last three months of 2023, the United States witnessed historic pro-Palestine and anti-Zionism protests in response to Israel's brutal war on besieged Gaza that has left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead in just 76 days — meaning Israel wiped out about 1% of Gaza's pre-war population.

The intensity of these protests was huge in many states, including California, New York and the capital, Washington DC, and were organised by Jewish groups like Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now to demand ceasefire in Gaza and final settlement to the conflict arising from Israel's decades-old occupation of Palestinian lands.

Activists, Christians, Muslims and Jews, have been at the forefront of these protests, including the Neturei Karta Jews — a group of Orthodox Jews who outright oppose the state of Israel and Zionism and show full support to Palestine.

According to prominent American Imam Omar Suleiman, the unprecedented number of American Jews protesting Israel's war on Gaza also tore apart the anti-Semitism narrative that is often used to target those denouncing Israel's policy against Palestinians.

TRT World's coverage of the protests, led by Tanguy Garrel and Noureldein Ghanem, captured the demands of some of the anti-Zionism activists:

"I’m someone who was indoctrinated into Zionism, but now so firmly planted in anti-Zionism" — Jewish American writer, Amanda Gelender

"Christian Zionist movement is super powerful, even more powerful than the Jewish Zionist movement" — US evangelical pastor Mae Elise Cannon

"Muslim countries had historically provided refuge to Jews during the Inquisition and Crusades... It's not Godly. It's not Judaism. It's against the Torah to kill or steal. It's against the Torah to even have a state since the destruction of the temple, and we haven't attempted to do that. They are using our name" — Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss of Neturei Karta

The words used by Israeli leaders to describe Gaza and Palestinians are typical of a "pre-genocidal" situation — Omer Bartov, Israeli-American expert on genocide and the Holocaust

"Let Gaza live." "Stop arming Israel!"