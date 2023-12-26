Tuesday, December 26, 2023

1706 GMT — Ukraine's commander-in-chief confirmed that the Maryinka town in the country's eastern Donetsk region is under the control of Russian forces.

"The fact that we have now retreated to the outskirts of Marinka is nothing that can cause a public outcry. This is war. Unfortunately, it is like that," Valerii Zaluzhnyi said during a news conference in the capital Kiev.

Their official position, he said, is to protect every bit of Ukrainian land, and the lives of soldiers are more important to them when Russian shells "start to dig this place together with stones, with earth and with our soldiers."

1701 GMT — Turkish parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Legislation greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO was approved by the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, leaving only a vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye's full approval.

Before the pivotal vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar briefed the committee on Sweden's NATO membership process, and lawmakers weighed in on the proposal.

In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament.

1600 GMT — Ukraine's top general criticises draft offices in rare press conference

Ukraine's armed forces chief expressed frustration with the performance of military draft offices, in remarks suggesting they should mobilise more troops for the war against Russia.

"I am not currently satisfied with the work of the (draft offices)," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said. "If I was satisfied with their work, we would not be here discussing this draft law (on mobilisation)."

Ukraine saw tens of thousands of men volunteer to fight in the first months of Russia's offensive, but that enthusiasm has dampened 22 months into the full-scale war.

1248 GMT — Foiling Ukraine's counteroffensive was 2023's main task: Russian defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said repelling Ukraine's counteroffensive was the main task in 2023, which was successfully implemented.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Shoigu said forming an effective system of defensive lines, high combat capability of all units, reliability and effectiveness of Russian military equipment facilitated the task of repelling the counteroffensive, said to have launched in June.

"And above all, the skillful and decisive actions of the defenders of the Fatherland, who selflessly ensure the security of the country and its citizens," he stressed.