Thousands of refugees and asylum seekers have moved slowly north across the southern Mexican state of Chiapas in a caravan hoping to reach the US border, one day before top US officials planned to visit Mexico to discuss migration.

On Tuesday, refugees and asylum seekers, many carrying small children, walked along the highway near the southern Mexican city of Villa Comaltitlan.

Some held a banner reading "Exodus from poverty."

Rosa, from El Salvador, said she hoped the officials would ease the suffering of refugees.

"We are looking for something better for our children and our families," she said as she walked. "I hope this touches their hearts," she added.

Refugees and asylum seekers transit through Mexico to the US to escape violence, economic distress and negative impacts of climate crisis, according to the United Nations.

The number crossing the perilous Darien Gap straddling Colombia and Central America has topped half a million this year, double last year's record.

However, Mexico says it detected 680,000 refugees moving through the country in the first 11 months of 2023.

In May, Mexico agreed to take in refugees from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba who the US had turned away for not following rules that provided new legal pathways to asylum and other forms of migration.

But that deal, aimed at curbing a post-pandemic jump in migration, appears to be insufficient as numbers rise once again, disrupting bilateral trade and stoking anti-migrant sentiment.