Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
Türkiye to further increase depth, dimensions of its independent, national foreign policy in year ahead, says Hakan Fidan.
Türkiye to maintain moral, rational, effective foreign policy in 2024
"We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy," says Fidan.
December 31, 2023

Türkiye will continue to pursue foreign policy based on moral values, rationality, and effectiveness in the year ahead, the country's foreign minister said.

"During this period when the international system involves uncertainties and global instability is at stake, our Türkiye-centric independent foreign policy carried out under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transformed our country into a significant actor shaping the international agenda and exerting influence in critical regions," Hakan Fidan said in a New Year message on X.

"With the strength we derive from our people, we will not refrain from raising our voice against global injustices and wrongdoing. We will never hesitate to defend the truth," Fidan said.

“We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent national foreign policy that we pursue as part of our vision, Century of Türkiye,” he added.

Fidan extended New Year wishes to citizens both at home and abroad, expressing hope that 2024 would bring prosperity to Türkiye, the Turkish nation, and humanity.

