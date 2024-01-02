In response to the arrest of 33 people on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has restated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warning, cautioning Israel of a "heavy price" if they engage in espionage activities within Türkiye.

Erdogan's warning came last month after Ronen Bar, the head of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security service, said that Israel had initiated plans to carry out assassinations targeting Hamas members residing outside of Palestinian territories.

"If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price which they cannot recover from," Erdogan said over these alleged plans.

Following the recent arrests in Istanbul on Tuesday, Communications Director Altun posted Erdogan's statements from last month on X, restating the warning against Israeli authorities not to attempt such activities in Türkiye.

"They appear to be unfamiliar with Türkiye, ignorant of the Turkish people and us. Making such a mistake means they will incur an exceptionally severe cost. Should they venture to take such a step in Türkiye, the repercussions will be so profound that they'll be unable to stand tall again; they will be bound to pay for it, Erdogan told journalists in December 6.

"Those embarking on such actions must remember that the consequences can be extremely grave. Türkiye advancements in both intelligence and security are widely acknowledged globally. Furthermore, we are not a recently established state. This is a fact that should not be overlooked by anyone," he said.

Related Türkiye detains 33 people suspected of spying for Israel's Mossad

International espionage