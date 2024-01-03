An increasing number of Palestinian couples separated by Israeli prisons have resorted to smuggling sperm out of jail to have babies and raise families.

But it’s not easy to have babies using a transplantation procedure especially for Palestinian women who have to go through the process without having their husbands by their side.

More than 7,000 Palestinian men are languishing in Israeli prisons on various charges, which carry years-long sentences with a slim chance of coming out or getting fair retrials.

This number is going to increase as Israeli military indisrciminately detains Palestinian men in the ongoing war on Gaza.

For years, Tel Aviv has treated Palestinians from the Occupied Territories as second-class citizens in what human rights groups call is a modern-day apartheid.

For instance, Palestinians are barred from travelling on roads that are dedicated for Israeli Jews. Different set of property laws are applied to residents of occupied West Bank from those applicable to illegal Israeli settlers who live a stone-throw away. A Palestinian woman from Gaza married to a man from the occupied West Bank is forced to raise children on her own as they are not allowed to live as a couple in the West Bank.

Israel doesn’t allow Palestinian prisoners to have conjugal visits, which are a common practice in many democracies around the world.

A love story cut short

In 2010, Renan Al Salhi, a 34-year-old Palestinian woman, married Islam Hamed. Both of them are from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, part of which is occupied by an illegal Israeli settlement. She was looking forward to raising a family.

But a few months later, the Palestinian security service arrested Hamed on charges of shooting at a car of Israeli settlers. He spent five years in Palestinian prisons. In that time Al Salhi gave birth to their first child, a boy, they named Khattab.

Things got worse for the couple who had hardly spent any time together as Hamed was arrested by the Israeli military immediately upon his release from the Palestinian prison in 2015. He’s now facing a 21-year sentence.

Having another child was always on Al Salhi’s mind. Like most mothers, she wanted a sibling for her first born. But the possibility of that happening was almost impossible. She’ll be too old to conceive by the time her husband walks out of the Israeli prison.

The only option was to somehow smuggle his sperm out of the prison and conceive a baby through in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Sending love from behind the Israeli bars

The first Palestinian child to be born to an Israeli prisoner in this way was Muhammad, son of Ammar Al Zaben, a Palestinian man from Nablus, who has been in detention since 1998 and facing life imprisonment.

That IVF procedure using ‘smuggled sperm’ was perfomed at the Nablus-based Rezan Medcial Center for Fertility.

Dr. Jamila Abu Khaizran, who works at the center, say a strict protocol is followed before the in vitro fertilization is performed.

“The centre is not responsible for how the sperm is delivered. But we require that witnesses from the families of the husband and wife are present when it arrives at the centre.”

In little over a decade since the sperm smuggling began, some 120 babies have been conceived through the IVF procedure.

“A final decision to use the sperm sample is made only after examining it. If it’s not fit for the procedure then all the effort is wasted and we need another sample,” says Khaizran.

A twin surprise