In recent weeks, Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei has tried to put into action his election promise of deregulating South America's second-largest economy by opening it up to the private sector..

One of his measures could radically alter the country's footballing landscape by allowing big money to flow into football clubs, which have until now been run as non-profits.

The move has kickstarted intense debate in football-crazy Argentina with some fans supporting it while others fear it could drastically damage the game.

Milei wants to repeal the 'Companies Law' which governs the sports clubs.

This will potentially allow clubs to become privately owned 'Public Limited Sports Companies' - known legally in Argentina as 'Sociedades Anónimas Deportivas' (SADs).

Argentina is positioned at the "epicentre of sport, marketing and business" due to its global fame of "certain brands" that include prominent footballing clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate, says Carlos Adolfo Garcia, a lawyer and member of the editorial committee overseeing the Centre of Sports Studies' newsletter at the Austral University in Buenos Aires.

However, Milei's push to bring more capital into Argentina's domestic football game would fundamentally alter the club's non-profit model of being 'civil associations.'

David Ibarrola, of the Gino Germani Research Institute at the University of Buenos Aires, says it is difficult to measure whether most of Argentina's passionate football fans back the move.

"In Argentina, there is currently a love affair with the proposals made by the new government. In principle, most of the important figures at the clubs would reject this change," he tells TRT World.

Community roots

For some fans, Argentina's football history starkly contrasts the money-making motives being mooted by the government.

Research by Ibarrola underscores how, in the late 19th century, immigrant communities introduced football to Argentina, leading to the formation of English clubs tied to educational institutions.

The game became popular among the local working classes as they formed their own leagues - after all, 22 players need only one ball to get on with the game on the field.

By the 20th century, amid the reduction of the working week duration and mass media's promotion of the game, a plethora of football clubs emerged. It led to the spread of fan culture, as local supporters in the community began to attend their club's games across Argentina.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) says the clubs have historically supported children and adolescents from the streets. Under the current club model, such marginalised sectors of society receive access to services, including education, healthcare and recreational activities.

Ibarrola says Milei’s proposal would entail wholesale legal changes, undoing the “sporting and social activities” that have provided long-standing community value but are considered economically "unviable."

AFA has come out against privatisation in full force, saying Argentine domestic clubs "were not born to generate business and profits for people" but instead "to provide society with services that cannot be found in other sectors".

Under the current club model, Ibarrola says the institution's lucrative activities, which come largely from men's professional football, are redistributed into their social activities.

AFA insists such endeavours are carried out "by building from the initial foundations of the institutions: not to profit but to generate contributions to society."

The AFA President Claudio 'Chiqui' Tapia has also lent his weight to the non-profit club model, congratulating domestic clubs who recently revalidated their positions as non-profits.

Among Argentine clubs, the bid has received strong pushback from bitter rivals, including Boca Juniors, River Plate, San Lorenzo, Independiente and Racing.

But Milei’s proposal is a voluntary option for sports clubs in Argentina, explains Garcia.

"The decree is in force but must be approved by one of the Chambers of the National Congress and gain the approval of the Permanent Bicameral Commission," Garcia tells TRT World.

A year's deadline has been set for the initiative. It would allow the various sports authorities to modify their charters, paving the way for clubs to compete as companies.

Clubs wishing to become companies would have to submit their requests in writing to Argentina's Football Association's (AFA) general secretariat.

Who supports it?

Some Argentines have warmly welcomed the move to liberalise the club model. Former President Mauricio Macri is one of them.

Macri has deep and well established footballing ties, heading Boca Juniors as the club President from 1994 to 2007, when Diego Maradona returned to the Bombonera stadium

Even before Milei came up with his radical libertarian economic model, Macri had been calling for private investment in football clubs. "In a world where we all aim to choose freely, let the members of each club choose," he told local media in 2016.

But Ibarrola sees the move as a wider trend within football that he says will make clubs vulnerable to acquisition.

In Argentina, supporters typically become members who run and administer clubs or 'socios' in Spanish. They would have to "cede ground" to shareholders, likely stripping the fans of the power to influence their beloved clubs, he says.

A way to make money

Such a departure, Ibarrola says, adheres to a commercial logic driven by profit.

The region has already experienced a similar drive towards a private model. Some clubs in Chile and Uruguay have become private companies.