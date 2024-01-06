Saturday, January 6, 2023

1640 GMT — At least 11 people, including five children, were killed by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukraine town of Pokrovsk, the regional governor said.

Eight people were also wounded when Russian forces hit the area with S-300 missiles. "The main blow was dealt to Pokrovsk and Rivne in the community of Myrnograd", the head of the Donetsk region, Vadim Filashkin, said on Telegram.

He released photographs showing rescue workers working through the debris of the attack which damaged six houses.

The town of Pokrovsk, which had a population of 60,000 before the war, had already been hit by a deadly bombardment last August, which left nine people dead and 82 injured.

More updates 👇

1410 GMT — Russia cancels Orthodox Christmas masses in Ukraine border city

Russia said that it would cancel Orthodox Christmas midnight masses in the city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, a day after officials offered to evacuate worried residents amid increasing attacks.

Belgorod has been hit with near daily Ukrainian attacks in recent days, the deadliest of which killed 25 people on December 30.

Russia celebrates Orthodox Christmas on January 7 and midnight masses are held on the night of January 6.

The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, said on social media he agreed with local church leaders that "night masses in Belgorod would be cancelled in connection to the operational situation".

On Friday, local officials made an unprecedented announcement to offer evacuations, almost two years into Moscow's offensive in which Russia has tried to maintain a sense of normalcy at home.

Both sides have escalated attacks in recent days as the conflict approaches its second anniversary.

1340 GMT — Russia says downed four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea overnight

Russia on Saturday announced its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles over Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight.

The attack came a day after Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 of them over the peninsula.

"Air defence on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian defence ministry said.

Kiev said it had hit the Saki airbase in western Crimea.

"Saki airfield! All targets have been shot!" Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's air force commander, said on social media.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, since the start of Moscow's full-scale offensive.

1304 GMT — Ukraine shows evidence Russia fired North Korea missile at Kharkiv

A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its invasion.

Dmytro Chubenko, spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, said the missile, one of several that hit the city of Kharkiv on January 2, was visually and technically different from Russian models.

"The production method is not very modern. There are deviations from standard Iskander missiles, which we previously saw during strikes on Kharkiv. This missile is similar to one of the North Korean missiles," Chubenko told media as he displayed the remnants.

"That is why we are leaning towards the version that this may be a missile which was supplied by North Korea."

Chubenko declined to give the missile's exact model name.

1302 GMT — Denmark says Ukraine to get F-16 jets in second quarter

Denmark's transfer of 19 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place in the second quarter of 2024, once Ukrainian pilots have completed training, the defence ministry said.

"Based on the current timetable, the donation should take place in the second quarter of 2024," the Danish ministry said in a statement.