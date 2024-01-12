WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of US-UK strikes in Yemen kill five Houthi rebels amid high tensions
The military spokesman for Houthis, Yahya Saree, declared that "the American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes."
Dozens of US-UK strikes in Yemen kill five Houthi rebels amid high tensions
Thursday night saw the United States and the United Kingdom conducting missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. / Photo: Reuters
January 12, 2024

The Yemeni Houthi group announced that US and British forces launched 73 strikes on Yemen, killing five of its fighters.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said Friday "the American-British enemy, in the context of its support for the continuation of the Israeli crimes in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against Yemen with 73 strikes."

Saree said the raids targeted "the capital Sanaa and the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada." 

These attacks led to the death of five Houthi forces and the injury of six others, the spokesman added.

The US and UK carried out missile strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen Thursday night.

Recommended

The strikes targeted multiple Houthi sites in Yemeni cities controlled by the Iranian-backed group and followed a string of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on Israeli-bound vessels.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he ordered the strikes "in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea."

Related'A broader war': Reactions to US, UK strikes against Yemen's Houthis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit