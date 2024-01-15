Airstrikes and shelling. Food and medicine shortages. More than 12,000 dead. Hundreds of thousands displaced.

A bloody struggle between two generals in Sudan continues to rage for nine months, sparking what the United Nations has described as the world's largest human displacement crisis and pushing Africa's third-largest country into a violence.

According to a volunteer member of a district emergency room in Bahri, a city north of the capital Khartoum, food stocks in stores and shops in the region are scarce and depleting.

Monzer O. is a financial analyst by trade. But Sudan's civil war — which has pitted Abdel Fattah al Burhan's Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemetti — has put a halt to his regular day job.

Now, the 32-year-old volunteers full time with his local emergency room, distributing food through a "takyyah" or public soup kitchen, amongst other efforts, to residents in the area, as fighting has restricted food supplies and movement.

A kilo of tomatoes now costs about 9,000 Sudanese Pounds, equivalent to roughly $13. The continuing water crisis, Monzer says, means residents are forced to collect water from the Nile for drinking and washing purposes.

"The situation has become bad, and we can no longer confront this together," Monzer says. "Safe corridors must be established so that organisations can enter Bahri to provide aid urgently."

Mass displacement crisis

Monzer adds, "People can move within the neighbourhoods despite the difficulty of doing so, and as is known, the Bahri region is controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, so movement in it does not take place except with official written permission from the commander of the region."

Most Sudanese in the country have been forced to flee their homes, either moving to neighbouring states or countries, such as Chad, to escape getting caught in the crosshairs of the SAF and RSF.

Some in Sudan have stayed put because they have disabilities or must care for elderly family members or those with medical needs that do not allow them to move, while others simply cannot afford the option to leave and seek refuge elsewhere.

While most of his family evacuated to safety, Monzer mainly stayed behind to help care for and bring food to a family member in their old age, whose household includes a daughter with disabilities.

Since fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, more than 7.3 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan, now the country with the largest number of displaced people and the largest child displacement crisis in the world, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).