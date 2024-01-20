TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish top diplomat meets Hamas leader Haniyeh to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Immediate establishment of Gaza ceasefire, increasing humanitarian aid, releasing hostages, 2-state solution addressed.
Turkish top diplomat meets Hamas leader Haniyeh to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Fidan and Haniyeh discussed the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and a two-state solution for lasting peace. / Others
January 20, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Haniyeh discussed on Saturday the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and a two-state solution for lasting peace.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Last October following the Israel launch of intensive attacks on the tiny enclave, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Gaza situation with Haniyeh and assured that Ankara would work to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the wounded there can be brought to Türkiye for treatment if necessary.

Recommended

President Erdogan stressed that a permanent solution could not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement noted.

Erdogan further emphasised that Türkiye would continue to fight internationally for lasting peace.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,927 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,388 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan