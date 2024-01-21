Saudi Arabia will not normalise relations with Israel unless the Palestinian issue is resolved, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told US news outlet CNN in an interview that was broadcast on Sunday.

Responding to a question about whether there could be no normal ties without a path to a credible and irreversible Palestinian state, Prince Faisal told CNN: “That's the only way we're going to get the benefit.”

“So, yes, because we need stability, and stability will only come through resolving the Palestinian issue.”

On Wednesday, Prince Faisal told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that Israel cannot enjoy peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state, emphasising the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.