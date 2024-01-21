WORLD
Riyadh: No normalisation with Israel without path to Palestinian state
'We need stability, and stability will only come through resolving the Palestinian issue,' says Saudi foreign minister.
Earlier, Prince Faisal told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that Israel cannot enjoy peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state.
January 21, 2024

Saudi Arabia will not normalise relations with Israel unless the Palestinian issue is resolved, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told US news outlet CNN in an interview that was broadcast on Sunday.

Responding to a question about whether there could be no normal ties without a path to a credible and irreversible Palestinian state, Prince Faisal told CNN: “That's the only way we're going to get the benefit.”

“So, yes, because we need stability, and stability will only come through resolving the Palestinian issue.”

On Wednesday, Prince Faisal told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that Israel cannot enjoy peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state, emphasising the need for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prior to Israel's destructive war on Gaza that began on October 7 last year, Saudi Arabia was engaged in negotiations for a potential normalisation of relations with Israel, mediated by the US. But analysts believe the war led to the postponement of talks between the two parties.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas, killing at least 25,105 Palestinians and injuring 62,681. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

RelatedWhat would a potential Saudi-Israel normalisation deal mean for Palestine?
