Forest fires have destroyed more than 17,000 hectares in Colombia since November, authorities said, as the country faces its hottest January in decades.

More than 340 fires have been recorded in that period, spurred by prolonged drought, record heat, and the El Nino weather phenomenon, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday, adding that 26 fires were still blazing.

Colombia has been battling several fires near the capital since Monday, including some in the mountains overlooking Bogota, and authorities have advised residents living close to burnt areas to avoid going outside because of the poor air quality.

"Today, we have a fire in the Nevada del Cocuy," a natural park with snow-capped peaks about 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Bogota, Muhamad told a news conference.

She added that the flames were at a "quite high" point in the park, so a helicopter had been deployed to assess the situation.

Smoke in Bogota

One of the fires is burning about 900 metres from Bogota's eastern El Paraiso neighbourhood.