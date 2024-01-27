CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Over 17,000 hectares scorched in Colombian wildfires
Colombia has been battling several fires near the capital since Monday, including some in the mountains overlooking Bogota, and authorities have advised residents living close to burnt areas to avoid going outside because of the poor air quality.
Over 17,000 hectares scorched in Colombian wildfires
Firefighters work to control a forest fire on El Cable Hill in Bogota, Colombia. / Photo: AP
January 27, 2024

Forest fires have destroyed more than 17,000 hectares in Colombia since November, authorities said, as the country faces its hottest January in decades.

More than 340 fires have been recorded in that period, spurred by prolonged drought, record heat, and the El Nino weather phenomenon, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said on Friday, adding that 26 fires were still blazing.

Colombia has been battling several fires near the capital since Monday, including some in the mountains overlooking Bogota, and authorities have advised residents living close to burnt areas to avoid going outside because of the poor air quality.

"Today, we have a fire in the Nevada del Cocuy," a natural park with snow-capped peaks about 250 kilometres (155 miles) northeast of Bogota, Muhamad told a news conference.

She added that the flames were at a "quite high" point in the park, so a helicopter had been deployed to assess the situation.

Smoke in Bogota

One of the fires is burning about 900 metres from Bogota's eastern El Paraiso neighbourhood.

Recommended

Some residents affected by the smoke were being treated, the Colombian Red Cross in Bogota wrote on social media platform X, alongside photos of emergency workers helping a man wearing a facemask.

President Gustavo Petro this week declared a natural disaster, allowing funds to be diverted from other budget items towards containing the blazes, and appealed for international aid.

Bogota's El Dorado international airport returned to normal operations on Friday after restrictions the previous day affected 138 flights.

This month is shaping up to be the hottest January in 30 years, according to Ghisliane Echeverry, director of the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies in Colombia.

Echeverry warned February could see even higher temperatures, and only in March will rains help to "mitigate" the consequences of the extreme heat.

Authorities are investigating whether arsonists are causing some of the fires, and police have arrested 26 people for "fire-related offences".

RelatedColombian capital issues environmental alert due to Amazon fires
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter