Israel's military offensive in Gaza has led to a dire humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 2.3 million people Palestinians facing catastrophic food insecurity, as reported by the World Food Programme and other UN agencies.

The relentless bombardment and a full siege imposed since October 7 have forced families to resort to extreme measures to cope with growing starvation.

Many families lacking sufficient food have had to mix various ingredients into flour to make bread through traditional methods.

Food scarcity has forced some to use animal fodder and bird feed in their bread, leading to potential medical issues, especially among young children.

Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, warned of an "inevitable famine" in Gaza due to Western actions.

Fakhri's statement followed the suspension of additional funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) by the US and nine other countries.

This suspension, based on unproven allegations of employee involvement in a Hamas attack on October 7, has been criticised for collectively punishing over 2.3 million Palestinians.

As the death toll in Gaza nears 27,000 – most of them women and children — we present the testimonies of three people from Gaza facing death from famine, if not Israeli bombs and bullets.

Hiyam, housewife

October 7, 2023, dawned like any other day in our neighbourhood of Al Rimal in western Gaza.

I woke up to get my girls ready for school when news came in about Hamas cross-border operations. We could sense that this was not the common act of resistance we are used to. This was something big.

Then all hell broke loose as Israel launched its relentless bombardment in Gaza – missiles and bombs raining down on helpless civilians who had nothing to do with the incursions.

Since then, our lives have been turned upside down.

When the occupation mandated on October 13 that residents of northern Gaza relocate to the south, I was caught in uncertainty about where to go. We did not have any relatives or friends in the south.

Despite my best efforts to find a house to rent, I came up empty-handed. Subsequently, we decided to relocate to Beit Hamaya in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood, hoping that it would be safe for civilians.

But I was wrong.

There was no safe place in Gaza as the Israeli bombings intensified, flattening entire neighbourhoods and killing men, women and children. The bombıngs were indiscriminate as Israel dropped all pretences of targetting resistance fighters.

It was – and this continues – a collective punishment of all Palestinians.

Managing life became more challenging as my husband was away during the Israeli aggression on Gaza, leaving me to shoulder the responsibility for our young daughters alone.

With each passing day, the war came closer and closer. We heard gunfire daily, and the house shook from the intensity and proximity of the bombings.

Tal al Hawa resembled a war zone, making it impossible for me to leave the house.

I rationed the available food, including canned goods and a limited amount of flour, hoping they would suffice to curb my daughters' hunger for as long as possible.

Little did I anticipate that the war would continue for such an extended period.

As the war razed on, we decided to return to our home in the Al Rimal neighbourhood despite the relentless Israeli air strikes and artillery bombardment.

But by that time, Israel had turned the neighbourhood into a wasteland – and we were unable to locate any open supermarkets or stores to purchase essential supplies.

Despite communication challenges, I reached out to many friends in a desperate attempt to buy a bag of flour to bake bread at home.

All the bakeries in the neighbourhood had been destroyed by Israeli bombs, depriving thousands of people of a source for their daily bread needs. Israel had weaponised even food in an effort to break the people of Gaza.

As the flour in our house depleted, I desperately looked for any open store or supermarket to buy flour. I was not going to let my daughters succumb to hunger.

Though my youngest daughter is now six, I bought tinned infant formula for her.

Securing safe drinking water became an agonising ordeal, a situation exacerbated after Israel's ground invasion of Gaza.

All three daughters and I experienced colic and stomach pain from consuming contaminated water.

When our house in the Al Rimal neighbourhood faced the threat of bombardment, we sought refuge in the nearby Al Sahaba neighbourhood for safety.

Over 50 people were crammed into a house not exceeding 160 square meters. In a unique show of camaraderie, each contributed whatever food they had. Our plan was to make these provisions last as long as possible.