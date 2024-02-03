In pictures: Israel's war separates 17,000 Gaza kids from their families
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Israel's war separates 17,000 Gaza kids from their familiesUNICEF's Jonathan Crickx, speaking from Geneva, paints grim picture of situation, revealing that 17,000 children are now adrift in chaos, with their innocence a casualty of conflict they had no part in.
Tens of thousands of minors have been separated from their families in the ongoing Israeli aggression in besieged Gaza / Photo: AA
February 3, 2024

In the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza, amid the relentless onslaught of daily Israeli attacks, a staggering number of children find themselves tragically separated from their families.

UNICEF's Jonathan Crickx, speaking from Geneva, painted a grim picture of the situation, revealing that 17,000 children are now adrift in the chaos, their innocence a casualty of conflict they had no part in.

"Palestinian children's mental health is severely impacted," he said.

Before the war began on October 7, 500,000 Palestinian children were already in need of mental help but today all of them, more than 1 million children, need mental support, he added.

The harsh reality of Israel's war on Gaza is unveiled through these powerful images of affected children:

Recommended
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf