Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF now commands a two-thirds majority in parliament and could amend the constitution and prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa's control, after by-election results released.

On Sunday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairman Rodney Kiwa said: "Elections went well. ZANU-PF has won in all the six constituencies. I do confirm that position."

The party won a clean sweep in six constituency elections held on Saturday after a peculiar political manoeuvre that was denounced as a fraud by the opposition saw six opposition MPs sacked.

This was the second time Zimbabwe has held parliamentary by-elections since the start of a political crisis that has hobbled the opposition and may now cement 81-year-old Mnangagwa's control.

Analysts and opposition activists warn that ZANU-PF could now wield their supermajority — of 190 seats out of the 280 total, and with two vacant — to remove a two-term limit on the presidency and allow Mnangagwa to stand again.

Related Vote observers cast doubt over Zimbabwe election credibility

One-party state claims