The war raging in Sudan could leave over 700,000 children severely malnourished this year, the UN has said, warning tens of thousands could die unless aid was dramatically increased.

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF urged the world to stop turning a blind eye to the catastrophe sparked by the 10-month civil war.

"The consequences of the past 300 days means that more than 700,000 children are likely to suffer from the deadliest form of malnutrition this year," spokesman James Elder told reporters on Friday in Geneva.

"We won't be able to treat more than 300,000 of them without improved access and additional support," said Elder, just back from a trip to Sudan.

"Tens of thousands will likely die."

'Tip of the iceberg'

Soaring malnutrition, coupled with the rampant spread of diseases like cholera, measles and malaria, mean children are already dying.

The Doctors Without Borders charity (MSF) said at least one child dies every two hours in the sprawling Zamzam camp for displaced people in Darfur.

The war has triggered one of the world's largest displacement crises. Nearly eight million people have fled their homes, half of them children.

"That's 13,000 children every single day for 300 days," Elder pointed out.