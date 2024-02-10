Climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined a banned anti-motorway protest in southern France where police fired tear gas and made arrests a day earlier.

Thunberg has been fined by one Swedish court for her direct action protests there. But she saw another case against her thrown out by an English court last week.

Wearing a Palestinian scarf and an anorak, Thunberg joined other protesters on Saturday under heavy rain at the site in Saix where a new motorway, the A69 linking the southwestern city of Toulouse to the town of Castres is planned, AFP journalists saw.

They held up banners saying "Stop A69". Critics of the project say it is harmful for the environment and does not take into account the current climate crisis.

The protest organisers had gone ahead with the rally despite authorities banning the gathering because of "risks of serious harm to public order".

AFP journalists saw at least two arrests and the use of tear gas by police at the site on Friday.

'Zone to be defended'