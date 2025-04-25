Washington, DC, — It's not the coronation of a prime minister that has Ottawa whispering behind closed doors.

It's the crownless figure who may hold the key to power.



As Canada hurtles toward the April 28 federal election, all eyes are not just on Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives or Mark Carney, who is comfortably in the pole position, but on the man whose party may bleed into single digits yet decide the future of the nation.

Jagmeet Singh, 46, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), is down but not yet out.



His movement — idealistic and perhaps wilting — could still surprise in what's shaping up to be one of the tightest elections in Canada in a generation.

A new YouGov projection paints a precarious picture.

The Liberals, flush with Carney's economic gravitas and voter-friendly positioning in Ontario and Quebec, lead with 42 percent support.

The Conservatives, despite a blistering campaign and populist surge, trail at 38. But the headline isn't who's winning. It's who might hold the balance in a hung Parliament.

Because make no mistake — despite bruising numbers, Singh may yet not be irrelevant in Canadian politics.

Polls place the NDP's national support between 8.5 and 10 percent — low enough to threaten official party status, high enough to be the hinge on which power swings.

If the seat projections are correct, Singh's NDP could win only a handful of seats.

However, analysts say that even 6-8 seats can mean everything when you're the only bridge between rival kingdoms.

Stakes are higher

Backroom operators in Ottawa know this. They've seen it before. The 2022–2024 supply-and-confidence agreement between Singh and Trudeau was born not of strength, but necessity.

Dental care. Pharmacare. Protections for working families. Singh played a quiet but defining role in shaping legislation that touched the lives of millions.

This time, the stakes are higher.

Because Singh didn't pull the trigger when the Liberals were bleeding last fall. His base screamed for it. His party apparatus begged. But the man once mocked for being too idealistic refused to bring down Trudeau's minority government.

And with that, he may have altered the entire trajectory of Canadian politics.

"While we could have won lots of seats, it would have meant a Pierre Poilievre majority Conservative government, and I could not stomach that," Singh said.

"I love my party. I care deeply about it. I want us to win. I want us to up our seats. I know we’re good for people. But in that moment, I made a decision for the interest of the country ahead of my party."

That decision might now come full circle.

Should the Liberals fall short of a majority, they may need Singh again. But this time, the NDP leader's leverage is eroded.