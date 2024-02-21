A year before the Nakba in 1948, when Zionist militias forcibly displaced at least 750,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel, Colombia's then-President Alfonso Lopez Pumarejo declared that "to divide Palestine without a real alternative for the Palestinians would be a monumental error."

Nevertheless, Colombia forged diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with the State of Israel a couple of years later.

In the subsequent years, there was a push to strike a balance in Israel-Palestine relations, given the weight of Arab and Jewish communities across Colombia's economic, political and social sectors, says Pio Garcia, a researcher at the Faculty of Finance, Government and International Relations of the Externado University in Colombia.

However, it was not until 2018 that Colombia recognised Palestine as a "free, independent and sovereign" state.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 29,195 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza. The bloodshed carried out by the Israeli army has been vehemently denounced by some Latin American countries, including Brazil, Bolivia, Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

"When the genocide reached hideous levels in 2023, Colombia's voice also rose as a banner of peace before a disengaged and complicit international community," Garcia tells TRT World.

Among the most critical voices in Latin America has been Colombia's President Gustavo Petro. He said US "President Biden must act quickly to stop the genocide in Gaza" and urged Israelis to change their government and to push for "definitive peace" based on a two-state solution.

"I would expect that Petro's conciliatory or compositional spirit has been valued and recognised more externally than internally," Lisbeth Katherine Duarte Herrera, a researcher and lecturer at the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences at Antioquia's Technological University Institute, tells TRT World.

However, Colombia is home to around 100,000 Palestinian descendants, and the leader's remarks seem to be resonating with the community.

"Until today, until Petro, we have had very close governments to Israel," says Odette Yidi, a third-generation Palestinian-Colombian whose family hails from Beit Laham and part of the 6 million Palestinian diaspora worldwide.

Yidi, a researcher and the director of Colombia’s Institute of Arab Culture, says some left-wing movements and politicians have historically been closer to Palestine, driven by different convictions, contravening rightwing parties and movements traditionally aligned with Israel and its "biggest ally", the US.

Internationally while acknowledging Israel's ongoing occupation, Petro has also questioned the West's "double standard" in relation to taking sides amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and not regarding Israel-Palestine.

Petro's roots

Colombia’s president hails from a family of subsistence farmers from Sinu who relocated to the Zipaquira village 40 km north of Bogota in the 1970s for economic reasons. At university, he gained a master's degree in economics and a Ph.D. in Business administration.

Petro says he has harboured long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian cause, writing, "From a very young age, I studied the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and I know of the immense injustice that the Palestinian people have suffered since 1948. Just as I know about the immense injustice that the Jewish people suffered by the Nazis in Europe since 1933."

He said if he lived in the 1930s, he would have fought alongside the Jewish community and in the 1940s alongside the Palestinians while insisting on "peace to prevail and the Israeli and Palestinian people to be free."

Stemming from his role during his youth as part of the M-19 leftwing rebel group during Colombia's internal armed conflict, some reports suggest Petro "understands" the relationship between government oppression and political violence.

According to Colombia's Truth Commission between 1986 and 2016 around 450,000 Colombian’s were killed and more than 121,700 were displaced during a dark chapter in the country’s history amid fighting between the government and rightwing paramilitary allegedly working in collusion against leftwing rebel groups.

During the 1980s Colombia's government deepened commercial ties with Israel; as Garcia says, "Israeli expertise and weapons nourished the incipient paramilitary groups, which would soon become a ferocious monster."

From the late 1980s," retired Israeli general Yair Klein and his compatriots Terry Melnyk, Tzedaka Abraham, Izhack Shoshani Merariot and Arik Piccioto Afek trained the first (Colombian) paramilitary groups and sold them weapons," he says.

It included Carlos Castaño, a co-founder of one of the most notorious paramilitary groups who was trained in Israel, says Garcia.

During that era, Yidi says some leftwing rebel groups aligned with wider causes, including the Palestinian push for liberation.

She describes a "kind of South-South solidarity among revolutionaries, amongst freedom fighters, amongst people trying to make a change whatever it might be within their communities."

For his time with rebel M-19, Petro experienced jail time, alleging he was tortured and eventually being convicted of illegal weapons possession.

After Petro moved away from the so-called guerrilla movement, he began his political ascent. He worked as an adviser to the assembly re-writing the constitution before becoming a congressman and later accepting a diplomatic position in Belgium. After returning to Colombia, he became a lawmaker and mayor of Bogota.

"Even during his time as Mayor of Bogota, he demonstrated his commitment to Palestine," Felipe Medina Gutierrez, Professor of Middle East Studies and Muslim World at the Pontifical Javierian University in Colombia, tells TRT World.

Petro's pushback

Since October 7, Petro has taken a range of measures in response to the Israeli onslaught in Gaza. They include recalling Colombia's ambassador to Israel, rebuffing Israel's Ambassador's request to condemn the Hamas attack, and insisting "terrorism is killing innocent children in Palestine."