Struggles Palestinians and Ukrainians face are depicted in powerful images
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Struggles Palestinians and Ukrainians face are depicted in powerful imagesHere are some visuals depicting enduring plight of Palestinians and Ukrainians, navigating challenges in their quest for survival as wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza.
A photo dated on November 15, 2022 (left) shows a woman sitting amid the rubble in the village of Posad-Pokrovske, where almost all the houses have been destroyed after the Russian attacks in Ukraine and a photo dated on October 11, 2023 (right) shows a woman sitting amid the rubble after almost all the houses have been destroyed following Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza. / Photo: AA
February 24, 2024

Palestinians in Gaza and Ukrainians are enduring the brunt of wars ignited by Russia and Israel. Millions are caught in the crossfire, facing untold suffering.

While Ukrainians have received considerable Western aid and empathy, the Palestinians in Israel-besieged Gaza continue to be overlooked by these same powers. The disparity is glaring.

These combined images depict the struggles faced by both Palestinians and Ukrainians, shedding light on their shared challenges and resilience.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington