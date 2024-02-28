There is only one gun shop in Mexico, and it does not do brisk business. That's because gun ownership is strictly regulated in the country, where civilians need government permission to carry firearms outside the home.

Yet tens of thousands of Mexicans are killed in gun violence every year.

This is partly because hundreds of thousands of firearms from the United States illegally make their way into Mexico annually. According to US government data, about 70 percent of firearms seized by Mexican authorities come from the US.

These firearms are often purchased legally at gun shows and gun stores in border states and then trafficked into Mexico. Officials say they are then used by criminal organisations, including drug cartels, to maintain their trade routes and fend off Mexico’s military and police forces.

To help fight this growing problem, Mexico has been trying to take US gun manufacturers and retailers to court.

Thanks to a recent appeals court ruling, its efforts have been given new life.

$10 billion lawsuit

In 2021, Mexico filed a $10 billion civil lawsuit against top US gun manufacturers including Glock, Smith and Wesson, Barrett and others to hold them accountable for gun violence at home and change the way they do business.

Speaking to TRT World, Mexico's co-counsel Jonathan Lowy said the litigation could yield positive benefits for other countries as well.

"If Mexico is successful, then the flow of guns to the criminal gun market will be significantly reduced both in the US and in Mexico, and other countries. That will save a lot of lives and reduce gun trafficking and reduce violence that spurs migrations and have many other benefits," said Lowy, who is also the president of the US-based nonprofit Global Action on Gun Violence.

But gunmakers have scoffed at the lawsuit, saying Mexico should do more to protect its own citizens, and that their companies have no legal duty to prevent crimes in other countries.

The case was dismissed in 2022 by a federal court, which cited a US law that shields gun companies from liability when crimes have been committed with their products (even if committed abroad).

But Mexico argued that this law doesn't protect them from everything. For example, it doesn't shield them if they are helping to facilitate crime.

In January, a Boston-based appeals court agreed with this logic, reversing the 2022 ruling. It said that Mexico's complaint "adequately alleges" that the gun makers "aided and abetted the knowingly unlawful downstream trafficking of their guns into Mexico."