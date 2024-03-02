In pictures: Gaza's faith stands tall amidst the ruins of Al Farooq Mosque
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Gaza's faith stands tall amidst the ruins of Al Farooq MosquePalestinians in besieged Gaza find solace in Friday prayers at Al Farooq Mosque destroyed by Israel as it persists in its ruthless pursuit to permanently uproot Gaza's inhabitants.
An aerial view of Palestinians performing Friday prayers among the rubble of the Al Farooq Mosque / Photo: AA
March 2, 2024

Palestinians in besieged Gaza have offered Friday prayers among the rubble of Al Farooq Mosque, destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

Israel's relentless attacks have left a trail of destruction in the Palestinian enclave, targeting vital infrastructure and places of worship.

Israel has not only killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, it has destroyed mosques, churches, schools, hospitals and other places as it persists in its ruthless pursuit to displace Gaza's inhabitants.

Israel has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while it has damaged 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, according to the UN.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington