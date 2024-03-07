Whenever excavations are made in Istanbul, it is nearly impossible not to encounter the traces of ancient civilisations underground.

Unsurprisingly, the recent archeological discoveries in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district — mosaics, a cist-type tomb, a marble sarcophagus and skeletons — are stirring excitement.

“We are aware that Istanbul is home to numerous mosaics, but this is the first one we have uncovered beyond the city walls. And it fills us with great excitement, as it signifies a fresh addition to Istanbul's unique history, providing new evidence of its past,” said Omer Arisoy, the Mayor of Zeytinburnu and former Culture and Tourism deputy minister.

The artefacts were discovered during the restoration work of an Ottoman-era building, where the Zeytinburnu municipality office was located for 25 years. Reinforcement and renovation work began in 2015 with the idea of transforming the historical building into an art centre under the name of Kazlicesme Art Complex.

The floor mosaics, dating back to the late Roman-early Byzantine period, were unexpectedly discovered under the foundation blocks of the main section of the building, during the renovation.

Based on the patterns on the mosaics, it was decided that test excavations outside the building needed to be carried out, on the assumption that the mosaic could be spread over a larger area.

The archaeologists' search for new mosaics yielded successful results; all of them had been found and uncovered by 2019.

“Together with the one found indoors, we discovered mosaics covering approximately 186 square metres in total,” Arisoy added.

As the excavation unfolded, a cascade of unforeseen historical artefacts emerged, adding layers of unexpected richness to the unfolding narrative.

“After the mosaic was found inside the building, we followed it to its end and reached a sarcophagus, containing the skeletal remains of two individuals, a man and a woman. According to the carbon-14 test conducted by Tubitak, the sarcophagus dates back approximately 1,750 years.” Tubitak is the scientific and technological research council of Türkiye.

Interdisciplinary artist Celaleddin Celik, the designer and architect of the Mosaic Museum and Kazlicesme Art Complex, expressed his astonishment and excitement for the artefacts found in the midst of the art centre project.

"This was a complete surprise for us. This was a process that completely changed the course of the project and stopped all work. No one could have foreseen that this would happen," Celik said.

‘Happy to have found our oldest neighbour’

The mosaics, yielded in the excavations, dates back to the mid-4th and early 5th centuries CE; a sarcophagus, a few coins and terracotta potsherds date back to the 4th and 10th -11th centuries CE.

In addition to the skeletal remains in the sarcophagus, human remains were found in a cist-type tomb from the Roman period; however, the bones in the brick grave were completely crumbled.

According to the analyses, one of the two skeletons in the sarcophagus is 1,750 and the other is 1,775 years old; the woman was in her 30-40s and the man was in his 40-50s.

“They are the oldest residents of Zeytinburnu, as far as we know," Celaleddin Celik stated. The Mayor also said that they are happy to have found their oldest neighbour.

The skeletal remains of the man and the woman were found together on a purple robe, considered the colour of royalty in the Byzantine Empire, decorated with gold embroidery.