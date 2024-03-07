Haiti has extended a state of emergency and shut main port due to "sabotage" after days of worsening gang violence that have plunged the Caribbean country into chaos and left the prime minister unable to return from abroad.

Caribbean Port Services, the sole operator of the port in Haiti's capital city Port-au-Prince, cited "malicious acts of sabotage and vandalism" on Thursday as it announced the decision to suspend all services.

The government also extended a state of emergency by one month, covering the west of the country, which includes the capital city — but gangs control large swathes of residential areas.

The UN's humanitarian office, meanwhile, warned that the health system was "nearing collapse," with many facilities closing or reducing services and a shortage of medicine and staff.

It called for an end to violence to allow aid to enter the country and reported a lack of "blood, beds and staff to treat patients with gunshot wounds."

Gang boss warns of genocide

Gangs again targeted police late on Wednesday by setting fire to a headquarters in Bas-Peu-de-Chose, a neighbourhood in the capital. Officers escaped before the attack, which also destroyed several police vehicles, according to Haiti's police union Synapoha.