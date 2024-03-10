The popularity of remote work in the United States has emptied office buildings, a cause for worry as their value falls and owners risk losses on property loans in turn putting pressure on smaller banks.

"There will be bank failures, but this is not the big banks," said US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

In San Francisco, Washington and even New York, offices have been seeing half the number of people as before the pandemic, with white-collar workers reluctant to return to commuting.

Office vacancy rates across the country have risen to 13.5 percent in 2023 from 9.5 percent in 2019, and could hit 16.6 percent at the end of next year, said credit company Fitch Ratings in a December report.

"In many cities, the downtown office district is very underpopulated," Powell told a Congressional hearing this week.

With empty buildings in cities of all sizes, retailers servicing employees who used to work there are also under pressure, Powell added.

The shift in work patterns has caused the commercial real estate sector to lose a third of its value, which could have a wider impact.

Of $737 billion in office property mortgages, $206 billion around a quarter are set to mature this year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

But this comes as interest rates are at their highest in more than 20 years.

This means that when loans come due, they will need to be refinanced where vacancy rates are high in some cities and valuations are lower.

In the United States, commercial loans must be renegotiated every three to five years.

The risk is a "chain reaction" where banks "risk seeing their borrowers default and as a result, experience stress on their capital," said EY chief economist Gregory Daco.

National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard told reporters recently that she expects "stress" but not "broader implications for the financial system."

"We're talking about office properties where vacancies are high due to changes in patterns of work use," she added.