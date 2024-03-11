The first time Hong Kong tried to introduce a new national security law in 2003, an estimated half a million people took to the streets in protest. The government at the time withdrew the proposed legislation.

Earlier this year on January 30, Hong Kong revisited the Safeguarding National Security Bill, publishing a working paper that marked the start of a month-long consultation process.

Article 23 of Hong Kong’s constitution, known as the Basic Law, requires the city to pass a security law that deals with treason.

On March 8, eight days after the consultation period ended, a full draft reached the Legislative Council, giving the public full insight into the proposed offences, associated penalties, and extraterritorial application.

The 212-page draft bill was published a few hours before the session on Friday, where a Bills committee was also set to scrutinise the proposed legislation at two meetings in the afternoon. It will cover five new laws on treason; insurrection, incitement to mutiny and acts with seditious intention; sabotage; external interference; and state secrets and espionage.

The city’s chief executive, John Lee, had vowed days earlier to implement the domestic national security law “as soon as possible”.

"Our main task after the consultation period is to consolidate all the ideas and see how we can implement some of the government's suggestions, as well as those comments we received, and how we can integrate some of our own provisions," Lee said.

Once passed, which could happen in April, the new national security law will complement similar legislation that Beijing imposed in 2020, outlawing secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

The legislation required under Article 23 has been delayed for years due to widespread public opposition based on concerns that it could undermine civil liberties.

Lee had previously told lawmakers to pass the law “at full speed.”

“Completing the legislative work even one day earlier means we can more effectively safeguard national security one day earlier,” he said in a statement.

Critics and experts have pointed out how the new broadly-worded law could further restrict the city's freedom, particularly after protests in 2019 that led to the law Beijing imposed the following year.