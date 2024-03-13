For as long as he can remember, Jagdev Singh, 60, has held the plough and the sickle in his calloused hands – tilling the land on his farm in India’s Punjab state and reaping the fruits of his labour each harvest season.

He wouldn’t trade his tools for anything in the world, but he now also dabbles in his hobby as a photographer - all for a cause.

With a DSLR camera slung over his shoulder, Singh has made his home at the back of a tractor-trolley at the site of an ongoing farmers’ protest at the border of Punjab and Delhi.

The Shambhu border post in the northern state of Punjab has been at the heart of the farmers' protest in India for nearly a month.

On February 12, Singh left his village in the Barnal district of Punjab along with dozens of villagers for the protest site, where thousands of farmers tried to march to the capital, New Delhi, to press the government to fulfil their demands, including legal provisions for a minimum support price for crops, loan waivers, and pensions for farmers above 60.

"I am here to protest and also to document these protests," Jagdev tells TRT World, even as he clicks away on his camera, capturing photographs of volunteers serving lunch – rice and lentils – at the protest site.

For weeks, thousands of farmers have been camping at the protest site, where the road to Delhi has been blocked with concrete blocks, concertina wires, and iron spikes to stop farmers from reaching the capital.

Security forces have been accused of using force on the protesting farmers, including the use of pellet guns, which has resulted in three farmers being blinded, and the use of drones to drop tear gas shells on the protesters.

"Every day, journalists and photographers come for hours and leave. I am here to document all the difficult moments round the clock," Jagdev asserts, reaffirming his commitment to both protesting and documenting the events at the site.

To the protest site, Singh brought two sets of shirts, a bag of rice, a gas cylinder, a blanket, and some flour in the back of his tractor-trolley to survive. The trolly has been his shelter on the road.

"There are mostly old farmers here who do not care about their health or the difficulties of living on the road, some even lose their life here,” Singh says, justifying the demand for financial security for the crops.

“The cost of production has increased multiple times, but the yield's returns are not benefiting us much," explains Jagdev, who owns four acres of land in the Barnala district of Punjab, where he cultivates multiple crops, including cotton.

Tryst with photography

Jagdev had a photography studio in the 1990s until an accident altered the course of his life, leaving him with a severe leg injury that rendered him differently abled.

The accident took him years to recover from. In 2020, during the last farmers' agitation against three controversial farm laws, Jagdev returned to his camera.

"I took my camera along when I participated in the last agitation. I started taking pictures when journalists could not access the site due to police blockades. I provided them with the pictures and also uploaded them to my social media, where I received a good response," Singh explains.

Singh says he continued documenting the protests until they ended in 2021 after 13 months when the government repealed the three farming laws that had sparked protests. The farmers had argued that the laws would leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Like the previous agitation, Singh says he is determined to stay at the protest site until their demands are met by the government.

“Here, every farmer is making some contribution and I am also doing my part by taking the pictures. This fight is for the future of our children,” says Singh, father of a daughter and a son.