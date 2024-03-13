It has been more almost two years since a special fund was created to disburse Afghanistan's foreign assets but disagreement over its use and persisting US concern over money laundering have hindered the release of $3.5 billion.

Officials directly involved in discussions say that it is essential to immediately release the money to stabilise Afghanistan’s faltering banking system, which is important to kickstart economic activity.

When Taliban fighters rode into Kabul in August 2021, Afghanistan had $7 billion in foreign currency reserves with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The assets, which belong to the people of Afghanistan, were frozen.

In 2022, around $3.5 billion was transferred to a Swiss-based Afghan Fund, which will decide on how to disburse the money to the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), Afghanistan’s central bank. The remaining amount is being held up in lawsuits against the Taliban brought by families of victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

The board of the fund includes Dr. Anwar ul-Haq Ahady, Dr. Shah Mehrabi, Dr. Jay Shambaugh, and Ambassador Alexandra Baumann. The US State Department picked the two Afghan nationals on the board.

“All four trustees have been in the office for over a year now and they very rarely have a unified vote on disbursing the funds. The four of them can only make decisions on that trust fund assets if there's a unanimous vote,” a source close to the discussions told TRT World.

“But one thing all four trustees agree on is that they do not want to touch the principal of the $3.5 billion and instead start discussing the use of the interest earnings and the trust principle. The trustees now want to see how they can use that interest to help them, the poorest of Afghanistan people.”

Accrued interest on the $3.5 billion is estimated to be around $200 million, which members say could be released immediately. But they still haven’t agreed on how to do that.

Afghanistan had roughly $9 billion in reserves held in banks across the US and Europe, which were immediately frozen when the Western-backed Afghan government fell to the Taliban.

About $500 million belonging to private account holders in Afghan banks was also frozen.

Managed by DAB, these foreign funds were traditionally used to maintain currency stability, finance imports, and ensure the banking system had enough cash to operate smoothly.

Concerns about DAB's leadership, money laundering and terror financing are at the heart of a standoff over the Taliban's demand for the return of Afghanistan’s foreign assets.

“The US government, specifically the Treasury Department, which controls those frozen assets, seems to have made a decision that they do need to return the funds and they'd like to do it as soon as possible. But their biggest problem is that they don't have a methodology that they're comfortable with which would ensure anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing (concerns are being taken care of)”, a source said.

A looming crisis

Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian and economic crisis, which some analysts believe has been exacerbated by the delay in release of foreign currency reserves, which Da Afghanistan Bank needs to carry out essential central banking functions like maintaining stable exchange rates and prices.